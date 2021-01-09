Morgan Stanley Purchases 372,930 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 2,661.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Alphatec worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,418,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 958,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,793 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 318,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alphatec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $13.38 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

