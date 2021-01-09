Morgan Stanley Purchases 38,759 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $1,685,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 595,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Rickel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,051. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

USX opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $358.63 million, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.04 million. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

