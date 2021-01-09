Morgan Stanley Purchases 5,937 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of uniQure worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. uniQure has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.58 million. Equities analysts expect that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,071,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.