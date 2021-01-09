Morgan Stanley Sells 10,593 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,593 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of MGE Energy worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGEE stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.80.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $135.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

MGEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGE Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

