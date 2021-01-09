Morgan Stanley Sells 283,330 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 102.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCU opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.96. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.96 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on CCU shares. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

