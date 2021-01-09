Morgan Stanley Sells 32,472 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,472 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,083,985.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,857,750. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $27.92 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.91.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.