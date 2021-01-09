Morgan Stanley Sells 43,211 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 74,212 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XHR opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. B. Riley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

