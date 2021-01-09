Morgan Stanley Sells 43,443 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 43,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of MTS Systems worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MTS Systems by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 53,709 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 52,886 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 67.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 46,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MTSC. BidaskClub lowered MTS Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Colliers Securities cut shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MTS Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of MTSC opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. MTS Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.