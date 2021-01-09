Morgan Stanley Sells 46,962 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Terex worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Terex by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $683,834. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised Terex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.63 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

