Morgan Stanley Sells 492,400 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 492,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of SFL worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SFL by 14.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 25,385 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 22.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SFL by 13.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SFL by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

SFL opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.20. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.04 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. SFL’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.