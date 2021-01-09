Morgan Stanley Sells 546,050 Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 546,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Plantronics worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plantronics by 30.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the second quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Plantronics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 63.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

PLT stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.91.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

