Morgan Stanley Sells 9,120 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Echo Global Logistics worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,374 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4,203.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 14,837 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $27.96 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The company has a market cap of $743.96 million, a PE ratio of 116.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

