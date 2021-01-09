Morgan Stanley Sells 9,712 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 134.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 304,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP opened at $42.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $944.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.96 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $25,470.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,129.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,590 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $313,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,475 shares of company stock worth $741,647 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Motor Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

