Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,064 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,029,000 after acquiring an additional 442,736 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,737,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,923,000 after buying an additional 173,203 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 248,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPRE opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.65 million, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.12. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $263.67 million for the quarter.

Third Point Reinsurance Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.