Morpheus Labs Market Cap Achieves $7.55 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and $935,648.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00039353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00282785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00029236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,162.95 or 0.02833737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.