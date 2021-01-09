Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Morphic alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $65,113.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,167.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $31,045.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,422.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,626,307. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,894,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morphic by 50.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Morphic during the second quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morphic during the second quarter valued at $487,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.67 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.