MotaCoin (MOTA) Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $237,746.18 and $915.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00046439 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 60.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MOTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

MotaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.