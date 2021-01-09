Motorsport Games Prices IPO at $16.00-$18.00 Per Share (MSGM)

Motorsport Games (MSGM) plans to raise $41 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, January 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,400,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Motorsport Games generated $18.4 million in revenue and $300,000 in net income. Motorsport Games has a market cap of $278 million.

Canaccord Genuity and The Benchmark Company acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Motorsport Games provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Motorsport Games is a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, including NASCAR, the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race (“Le Mans”) and the associated FIA World Endurance Championship (the “WEC”), the British Touring Car Championship (the “BTCC”) and others. Through the support of our sole member, Motorsport Network, the largest global media company in the motorsport industry, Motorsport Games’ corporate mission is to create the preeminent motorsport gaming and esports entertainment ecosystem by delivering the highest quality, most sophisticated and innovative experiences for racers, gamers and fans of all ages. Our products and services target a large and underserved global motorsport audience. For 2019, Formula 1 estimates that its total global television audience reached 471 million unique viewers. Further, Le Mans estimates its total reach was approximately 100 million homes worldwide in 2019, while NASCAR reached approximately 475 million households in 2019 and the BTCC reached approximately 62 million households in 2019. “.

Motorsport Games was founded in 2015 and has 59 employees. The company is located at 5972 NE 4th Avenue, Miami, FL 33137, US and can be reached via phone at (305) 507-8799 or on the web at http://www.motorsportgames.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.