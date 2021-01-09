MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $405.75.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,478,000 after buying an additional 64,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MSCI by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after buying an additional 556,688 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in MSCI by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MSCI by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in MSCI by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,772,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $452.68 on Friday. MSCI has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $424.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.90.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

