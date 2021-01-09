mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $31.51 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One mStable USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $31.51 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,848.31 or 0.99674539 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016195 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000171 BTC.

mStable USD Token Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 31,611,390 tokens. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

