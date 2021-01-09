Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.20

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.20 and traded as high as $8.99. Mullen Group shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

MLLGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mullen Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

