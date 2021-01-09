Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market cap of $3.32 million and $466,424.00 worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00043430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.59 or 0.04188370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00033885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.00291306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Profile

MCI is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,684,569 tokens. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official website is www.mcicoin.net . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi

Buying and Selling Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.