Multi-collateral DAI Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00283089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.33 or 0.02876473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

