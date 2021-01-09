Multiplier (MXX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,852.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $23,852.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00023268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00106448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.85 or 0.00707568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

