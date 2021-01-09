Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L) (LON:MYI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,121.00

Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L) (LON:MYI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,121.00 and traded as high as $1,182.00. Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L) shares last traded at $1,164.00, with a volume of 183,515 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,121 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,002.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.52%.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

