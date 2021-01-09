Mysterium Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,535.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and $9,535.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00283832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.37 or 0.03322059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mysterium Token Profile

MYST is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

