NAGA Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $11,784.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NAGA has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00039534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.76 or 0.00278396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00028869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.00 or 0.02821240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC, Upbit and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

