Nano Price Hits $3.75 on Top Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 258.5% higher against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $499.37 million and approximately $108.47 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00009190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,778.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.70 or 0.03008210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00421000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.99 or 0.01233477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00358819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 238.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.59 or 0.00187812 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.