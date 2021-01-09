National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,013.46 ($13.24).

Several research analysts recently commented on NG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid plc (NG.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,062 ($13.88) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NG opened at GBX 880 ($11.50) on Friday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 916.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 904.72. The company has a market cap of £30.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s payout ratio is 117.22%.

About National Grid plc (NG.L)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

