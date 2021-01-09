NavCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.45 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 34.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00023043 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,692,511 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

