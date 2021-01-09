Naviaddress Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $45,061.98 and approximately $22,120.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.52 or 0.04639675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00310378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00033223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013133 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

