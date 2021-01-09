NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NCS Multistage stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.39. 1,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,338. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.33.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage will post -37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 428,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of NCS Multistage worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

