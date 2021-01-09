NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $349.56 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $349.56 million and $75.41 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00004385 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00024079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00108950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.38 or 0.00717247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00220314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00052943 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

