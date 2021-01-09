Nebulas (NAS) Price Up 36.7% Over Last Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Nebulas has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $19.33 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Allcoin, Neraex and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,338,548 coins and its circulating supply is 57,803,026 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Huobi, BCEX, Gate.io, Neraex, LBank, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

