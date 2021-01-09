Nectar (NEC) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.09 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded 88.9% higher against the dollar. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $20.33 and $5.60. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $20.09 million and approximately $33,403.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,410.85 or 1.00203980 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00015849 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001863 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044914 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.43, $5.60, $51.55, $13.77, $7.50, $18.94, $32.15, $24.68, $33.94, $20.33 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.