Neo (NEO) Price Hits $22.96 on Top Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $22.96 or 0.00056441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00109308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.00720821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00219214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013038 BTC.

About Neo

Neo was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.