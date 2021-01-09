NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading Up 32.6% Over Last 7 Days

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $50.10 million and $24.68 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00108990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.99 or 0.00720760 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00220133 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00055207 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

