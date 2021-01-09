Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $7.12 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Nestree token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $2.31 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,535.21 or 1.00146936 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00016523 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011667 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00043495 BTC.

About Nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

