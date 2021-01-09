Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.67 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Nestree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Nestree has a market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $598,864.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,848.31 or 0.99674539 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016195 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001959 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00044998 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,390,030,850 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

