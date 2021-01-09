NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Summit Insights raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cross Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Prudential PLC increased its position in NetApp by 25,386.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after buying an additional 1,892,546 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 410.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 329.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 642,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,188,000 after purchasing an additional 493,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after purchasing an additional 430,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $13,099,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $64.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $67.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

