Netbox Coin (NBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and Crex24. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $92,215.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00104911 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012046 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.42 or 0.00247181 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000150 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,230,096 coins and its circulating supply is 76,887,450 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.