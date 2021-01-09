Netkoin (NTK) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Netkoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Netkoin has a total market capitalization of $60,224.36 and $139.00 worth of Netkoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Netkoin has traded 62.3% lower against the US dollar. One Netkoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00046802 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001394 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002826 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Netkoin Profile

NTK is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Netkoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. Netkoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Netkoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com

Netkoin Token Trading

Netkoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netkoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netkoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netkoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

