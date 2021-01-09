Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund (NYSE:NBW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 3,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.
About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund (NYSE:NBW)
Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.
