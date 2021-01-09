Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund (NYSE:NBW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 3,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 149.2% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 219.7% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 30,306 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

