Neumark (NEU) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $5,939.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neumark has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Neumark token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.86 or 0.03808470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00292750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Neumark Profile

Neumark (NEU) is a token. Its launch date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 66,712,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,194,167 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

