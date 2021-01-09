Neural Protocol Trading Up 17.1% This Week (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Neural Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $15,591.61 and approximately $1,148.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neural Protocol has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00023431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00107044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.88 or 0.00705955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00217705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00051806 BTC.

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol

Neural Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

