Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00247175 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000150 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012298 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

