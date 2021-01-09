Neutrino USD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.54 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $108.89 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00109160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $293.37 or 0.00722307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00055704 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00219531 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 109,136,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,135,721 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

