Neutron (NTRN) Market Capitalization Achieves $162,828.53

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $162,828.53 and approximately $191.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

