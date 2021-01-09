New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.00. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 6,871 shares trading hands.

Get New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership alerts:

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.