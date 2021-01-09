Newton Coin Project Trading 42.5% Higher This Week (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 42% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, BiteBTC and TradeOgre. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $42,728.21 and approximately $3.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 711.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

